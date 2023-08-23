New Equation for Lung Protective Ventilation Tidal Volumes

The following is a summary of “A NOVEL EQUATION SUCCESSFULLY CALCULATES TIDAL VOLUMES FOR LUNG PROTECTIVE VENTILATION,” published in the July 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Self et al.

The timely implementation of low-tidal-volume ventilation (LTVV) has been linked to enhanced outcomes in the emergency department (ED) and intensive care unit (ICU); however, its application needs to be more uniform. The perceived intricacy of calculating an ideal body weight (IBW)-based tidal volume (Vt) may contribute to this discrepancy. The researcher’s hypothesis posited that a simplified equation could effectively predict left ventricular tidal volume (LTVV). To develop a memorable, unisex equation for estimating LTVV using height as a parameter.

A retrospective observational cohort study was conducted on patients who underwent mechanical ventilation (MV) at two emergency departments (EDs) between January 2016 and June 2019. The data were extracted through an automated query. Patients under 18, below 60 inches in height, and with implausible or incomplete data were excluded from the study. LTVV was defined as less than or equal to 8 milliliters per kilogram of ideal body weight (IBW). A formula has been developed to predict a tidal volume (Vt) of 6-8 mL per kilogram of ideal body weight (IBW). The abovementioned procedure was implemented on a cohort of intensive care unit (ICU) patients within the identical healthcare system who underwent mechanical ventilation (MV) between January 2017 and December 2019 while adhering to the same exclusion criteria. The outcome was whether the equation predicted a 6–8 milliliter per kilogram ideal body weight tidal volume.

A total of 982 emergency department patients were enrolled; out of these, 753 individuals (76.7%) exhibited an initial tidal volume (Vt) of less than 8 milliliters per kilogram of ideal body weight (IBW). The equation Vt = 20*(Ht-60) + 300 was derived for medical purposes. A cumulative of 3,720 intensive care unit (ICU) patients were enrolled. The Vt equation accurately anticipated a tidal volume (Vt) of 6–8 mL per kilogram of ideal body weight (IBW) in all 3,720 (100%) intensive care unit (ICU) patients. A novel mathematical formula accurately anticipated a tidal volume (Vt) of 6-8 milliliters per kilogram of ideal body weight (IBW) in patients with 60 inches or greater height.

