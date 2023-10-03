“Night Owls” Are at Increased Risk for Diabetes Compared With “Early Birds”

For a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Huang and colleagues assessed the role of modifiable lifestyle behaviors in their correlation between chronotype and risk for diabetes. “We investigated whether evening chronotype is associated with other unhealthy behaviors in addition to poor sleep and whether it is linked with increased risk for diabetes compared with people with morning chronotype,” he says. “We studied more than 60,000 female nurses who did not have diabetes when they provided information on their different lifestyles and chronotype. We then compared how women who reported as evening chronotype versus morning chronotype were adhering to recommendations for a healthy lifestyle. We also followed these women for 8 years to examine if the incidence of diabetes differed by chronotype.”

Evening Chronotypes 54% More Likely to Have Unhealthy Lifestyle

Compared with participants reporting a “definite morning” chronotype, those reporting a “definite evening” chronotype were 54% more likely to have an unhealthy lifestyle, according to Huang and colleagues. Over 469,120 person-years of follow-up, 1,925 diabetes cases were documented. The study team observed that the adjusted HR for diabetes was 1.21 (95% CI, 1.09-1.35) for the “intermediate” chronotype and 1.72 (95% CI, 1.50-1.98) for the “definite evening” chronotype after adjustment for sociodemographic factors, shift work, and family history of diabetes versus the “definite morning” chronotype. Additional adjustment for BMI, physical activity, and diet quality lessened the correlation comparing the “definite evening” and “definite morning” chronotypes to 1.31 (95% CI, 1.13-1.50), 1.54 (95% CI, 1.34-1.77), and 1.59 (95% CI, 1.38-1.83), respectively. Taking into consideration all lifestyle and sociodemographic factors resulted in an attenuated but still positive correlation (HR comparing “definite evening” vs “definite morning” chronotype, 1.19; 95% CI, 1.03-1.37).

Lifestyle Factors Are Key in Chronotype Link With Diabetes

Evening compared with morning chronotype was found to increase the risk for diabetes by 72% after the researchers controlled for sociodemographic factors, shift work, and family history of diabetes (Table). “When we further took into account lifestyle factors, this increased risk was reduced to 19%,” Huang notes. “This supports a positive link between evening chronotype and risk for diabetes and highlights the important role that lifestyles factors play in this association.” He adds that the findings have implications for the post-pandemic period when many people work from home and do not need to sleep and wake up as early to commute to work. “This could push their daily chronotype toward the evening, which may have a negative influence on their lifestyles and risk for diabetes,” he says.

Improving Lifestyle Behaviors Could Mitigate Increased Risk