 “Night Owls” Are at Increased Risk for Diabetes Compared With “Early Birds” - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

“Night Owls” Are at Increased Risk for Diabetes Compared With “Early Birds”

Oct 03, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Chronotype, Unhealthy Lifestyle, and Diabetes Risk in Middle-Aged U.S. Women
A Prospective Cohort Study
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M23-0728

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Tianyi Huang, MSc, ScD

    Tianyi Huang, MSc, ScD
    Assistant Professor of Medicine
    Associate Epidemiologist
    Brigham and Women’s Hospital
    Harvard Medical School

    Tianyi Huang, MSc, ScD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST