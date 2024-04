Novel Insights into Renal, Cardiovascular, and Metabolic Outcomes: Highlights from the CVOT Summit

The following is a summary of the “CVOT Summit Report 2023: new cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic outcomes,” published in the March 2024 issue of Cardiology by Schnell et al.

The 9th Cardiovascular Outcome Trial (CVOT) Summit: Congress on Cardiovascular, Kidney, and Metabolic Outcomes, held virtually from November 30 to December 1, 2023, emerged as a seminal event facilitating in-depth dialogues and knowledge exchange on recent landmark outcomes trials. Noteworthy discussions revolved around pivotal trials such as DAPA-MI, SELECT, STEP-HFpEF, and CLEAR Outcomes, showcasing significant advancements in mitigating the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), enhancing metabolic outcomes, and addressing obesity-related heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

Engaging a diverse audience comprising endocrinologists, diabetologists, cardiologists, nephrologists, and primary care physicians, the summit delved into various domains including guideline updates for managing cardiovascular disease (CVD) in diabetes, heart failure (HF), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Additionally, it explored cutting-edge strategies in managing type 1 diabetes (T1D) and its associated comorbidities, as well as advancements in CKD management leveraging SGLT2 inhibitors and non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (nsMRAs). Further discussions revolved around innovative approaches to treating obesity using GLP-1 and dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Exploring the intricate links between diabetes, obesity, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH; metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, MASH), and cancer, the summit underscored the imperative of enrolling diverse racial and ethnic cohorts in clinical trials. Such inclusivity fosters a deeper understanding of treatment efficacy and the development of tailored medication approaches with minimal side effects. Emphasizing the significance of patient-reported outcomes and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, alongside fostering effective patient-physician communication, emerged as vital pillars in successfully managing diabetes and associated comorbidities, including dementia.

Source: cardiab.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12933-024-02180-8