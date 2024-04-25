Novel Spongious Screw and Locking Plate Model Vs.Traditional Locking Plate

The following is a summary of “A novel model of locking plate and locking spongious screw: a biomechanical in vitro comparison study with classical locking plate,” published in the April 2024 issue of Surgery by Parmaksizoglu et al.

Locking plates are indispensable in the management of comminuted, periprosthetic, and osteoporotic fractures, providing a secure interface between the plate and screws with fixed angles.

This biomechanical in vitro study aims to evaluate and compare the performance of a novel locking plate-locking spongious screw model with an FDA-approved classical locking plate. Utilizing the Sawbone PCF-15 osteoporotic bone model to simulate osteoporotic conditions, both the classical locking plate and the novel locking plate-locking spongious screw model were affixed to the bone models using two screws each. Pull-out tests were conducted to quantify the attachment strength of the screws to the bone blocks.

Results indicate that the novel locking plate-locking spongious screw model exhibited an 84.38% increase in attachment strength to the osteoporotic bone model compared to the conventional locking plate model. This finding suggests that the proposed novel model may mitigate a significant concern associated with locking plates, namely the high pull-out risk of locking spongious screws. It presents the potential for enhanced stability, particularly in osteoporotic bones.

