NSQIP Analysis of the Relationship Between CKD and Surgery Outcomes

Photo Credit: ngraphix1

The following is a summary of “Association of chronic kidney disease with postoperative outcomes: a national surgical quality improvement program (NSQIP) multi-specialty surgical cohort analysis,” published in the September issue of Nephrology by Riveros et al.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) often leads to more major surgeries. However, there is a lack of studies examining how pre-surgery kidney function affects recovery across various procedures.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine how CKD affects recovery within 30 days after surgery across different specialties.

They looked at adult patients undergoing surgery in 8 specialties. Significant complications were the focus, including death, unplanned reoperation, heart issues, or stroke within 30 days. They also checked for high-grade complications and other issues like cardiac and infectious problems. Multivariable regression helped link CKD with these outcomes, adjusting for patient details, surgery type, and time.

The results showed that from 1,912,682 patients, those with CKD stage 5 had higher odds of major complications (aOR 2.14 [95% CI: 2.07, 2.21]), death (aOR 3.03 [95% CI: 2.88, 3.19]), unplanned reoperation (aOR 1.57 [95% CI: 1.51, 1.64]), cardiac complication (aOR 3.51 [95% CI: 3.25, 3.80]), and stroke (aOR 1.89 [95% CI: 1.64, 2.17]) compared to those with CKD stage 1. The same trend was seen for secondary outcomes.

Investigators concluded that CKD negatively affects surgical outcomes across various procedures and patient groups.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03753-1