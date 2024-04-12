O.J. Simpson’s Passing Sparks Conversation on Prostate Cancer Awareness & Screening

Photo Credit: Shironosov

The recent passing of O.J. Simpson due to prostate cancer has brought renewed attention to this often taboo topic among men.

This week’s passing of O.J. Simpson due to prostate cancer has brought renewed attention to this often taboo topic among men. Mr. Simpson acknowledged his cancer diagnosis in a May 2023 video posted on X (formerly Twitter) but didn’t specify the type of cancer.

Why Men Won’t Discuss Prostate Cancer

Globally, prostate cancer is the most common male cancer, as well as the most diagnosed cancer in men in the United States. About 40% of men over age 65 have low-grade prostate cancer, yet discussions surrounding it are often inhibited by societal perceptions of masculinity and fear of discussing health issues.

A study in the BMJ stated, “The fact is that men worry about health but feel unable to talk about their concerns or seek help until it is often too late.”

The nature of prostate cancer further exacerbates the issue, impacting masculinity in terms of physical changes, sexual ability, and socio-economic roles. Erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence, two possible complications of prostate cancer and its treatments, cause deep shame for some men.

Screening Recommendations & Advancements

Early detection is key to improving outcomes for prostate cancer. The five-year relative survival rate for prostate cancer is 97 percent, according to the American Cancer Society, but it’s only 34% if the cancer has spread to distant areas of the body.

Currently, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that all men aged 55 to 69 discuss PSA screening with their primary care physician, but other groups, like the American Urological Association, suggest that screening should start earlier.

Sadly, the prevalence of past-year prostate cancer screening among age-eligible adults in the United States was lower in 2021 than prepandemic levels, decreasing from 39.5 to 36.3 percent, with the most noticeable decline seen for non-Hispanic Asians.

Efforts to improve screening rates are underway, including culturally sensitive educational initiatives like the video developed by Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center (ACC) Community Outreach and Engagement team. In findings shared April 9, 2024, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, the team showed that the video increased knowledge about prostate cancer and screening, and reduced uncertainty about obtaining prostate cancer screening in a diverse group of more than 600 men over age 40. Based on post-video surveys, 93 percent of men said they intended to undergo a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening blood test for prostate cancer, which the research team offered at the same time as part of the community events.

Additionally, advancements in screening methods, such as Tampere University‘s new three-step screening method—which includes two blood tests and, if necessary, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the prostate—offer hope for more selective detection of aggressive prostate cancers.

Advancements in Prostate Cancer Treatment

Treatment options for prostate cancer have also seen significant advancements.

High-resolution MRI scans can now be used to delineate the precise location of a tumor. When combined with real-time ultrasound, this allows pinpoint targeting of the prostate biopsies.

Robot-assisted surgery employs a less invasive surgical approach than previous techniques, requiring just a few small incisions.

Biomedical research projects such as the Human Genome Project continue to result in advances in genomics that have transformed the diagnosis and treatment of all cancers, allowing DNA analysis to guide precise choices of therapy.

Alternative therapeutic approaches of radiation and hormonal therapy have also seen significant advances.

Improving Prostate Cancer Outcomes

The death of O.J. Simpson from prostate cancer serves as a reminder of the importance of discussing and addressing this disease openly. Promoting awareness, improving screening rates, and advancing treatment options will drive better outcomes for everyone affected by prostate cancer.