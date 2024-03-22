Objective Activity Measurements Show No Link to Post-Surgery Pain Levels After 1 Week

The following is a summary of “Objectively measured activity is not associated with average pain intensity 1 week after surgery: A cross-sectional study,” published in the March 2024 issue of Pain by Komann, et al.

While physical activity and patient-reported pain are crucial for post-surgical recovery, their link in the immediate post-operative phase remains unclear.

Researchers started a retrospective study investigating the link between average pain intensity and post-surgical activity levels (measured in steps) at the one-week mark.

They obtained data from the PROMPT sub-project of IMI-PainCare, focusing on patients after breast and endometriosis-related surgery, sternotomy, and total knee arthroplasty. After completing pain-related outcomes questionnaires and wearing an ActiGraph activity-tracking device, correlations were made between steps and average pain intensity on postoperative days 6 and 7. Secondary analyses involved correlations and t-tests.

The results showed 284 instances with no statistically significant correlation between steps and average pain intensity. Furthermore, none of the 28 subsequent analyses yielded a statistically significant outcome.

Investigators concluded that post-surgical assessment needs both activity and pain scores, offering separate insights crucial for recovery.

