THURSDAY, May 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For healthy women of reproductive age, the odds of miscarriage are reduced in association with a healthy diet, high in fruits and vegetables, according to a review published online April 13 in Fertility and Sterility.

Yealin Chung, M.B.B.S., from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, and colleagues summarized data on the association between periconceptual diet and miscarriage risk in healthy women of reproductive age. Data were included from 20 studies (11 cohort and nine case-control); six had data that were included in a meta-analysis (two cohort and four-case control; 13,183 women).

The researchers found that the odds of miscarriage were reduced in association with a high intake of fruits, vegetables, fruits and vegetables, seafood, dairy products, eggs, and cereal (grains; odds ratios, 0.39, 0.59, 0.63, 0.81, 0.63, 0.81, and 0.67, respectively). Uncertain evidence was seen for meat, red meat, white meat, fat and oil, and sugar substitutes. There was no evidence of an association between adherence to predefined dietary patterns and miscarriage risk. An association was seen with a reduction in risk for a whole diet containing healthy foods as perceived by the trialists or with a high Dietary Antioxidant Index score (odds ratio, 0.43). Increased miscarriage risk was seen in association with a diet rich in processed food (odds ratio, 1.97).

“This supports the positive effect of healthy dietary choices on fertility, maternal, and fetal outcomes,” the authors write. “Therefore, women who wish to reduce their risk of pregnancy loss should be encouraged to make healthy food choices.”

