SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Osimertinib Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival for Patients With Unresectable Stage III & EGFR-Mutated NSCLC

Jun 11, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Spigel DR, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2022; 40: 1301-1311.
  2. Naidoo J, et al. J Thorac Oncol. 2023; 18: 657-663.
  3. Ramalingam SS, et al. Osimertinib after definitive chemoradiotherapy in patients with unresectable stage III epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) NSCLC: primary results of the phase 3 LAURA study. Abstract LBA4. ASCO Annual Meeting 2024, May 31-June 4, Chicago.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement