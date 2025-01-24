Patient Comfort and Proficiency in Using Home Tonometry Devices

Photo Credit: Alexandr

The following is a summary of “Patient Perspectives on Home Tonometer Usage for Glaucoma,” published in the January 2025 issue of Ophthalmology by Thaprawat et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess patient experiences with the iCare HOME tonometer, focusing on ease of use, usage patterns, proficiency, and feedback.

They assessed 19 patients (35 eyes) with glaucoma or glaucoma suspect diagnoses. After receiving training on home tonometer use, patients were loaned the device for 1 week to measure intraocular pressure multiple times daily. Participants completed a journal and survey at the study’s conclusion.

The results showed that participants measured intraocular pressure ≥ 4 times daily (4.19±1.54 OD and 4.06±1.41 OS), 75% found the home tonometer easy to use (31% moderately easy, 44% very easy), and 94% were willing to continue using it. The device was deemed comfortable by 94% of participants, and 88% could use it independently. Proficiency was reached by day 3 for 94% of participants. Patient feedback highlighted challenges and reasons for using home tonometry.

Investigators concluded that home tonometry was found to be easy to use and comfortable for most patients, with rapid proficiency achieved. While patient surveys identified some usability challenges, they demonstrated a strong interest in obtaining home intraocular pressure measurements for improved glaucoma management.

Source: dovepress.com/patient-perspectives-on-home-tonometer-usage-for-glaucoma-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-OPTH