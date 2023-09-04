Patient-Reported Outcomes in Emergency Medicine: Barriers & Best Practices

The following is a summary of “Barriers and Best Practices for the Use of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures in Emergency Medicine,” published in the July 2023 issue of Annals of Emergency Medicine by Lin et al.

Patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) are frequently utilized in clinical trials and have been integrated into regular clinical practice in specific medical fields. However, their utilization in emergency medicine research and clinical care still needs to be improved. Researchers delineate measurement-related obstacles to using patient-reported outcome measures in the emergency department; administrative and pragmatic factors; ramifications of formulating innovative patient-reported outcome measure specific to emergency medicine; and crucial factors to consider when employing patient-reported outcome measures in emergency medicine research and clinical practice. Despite the distinctive challenges posed by the emergency department (ED) setting, potential strategies encompass the utilization of patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) that have been validated specifically for ED patients.

Additionally, modifying existing concise, comprehensive PROMs that have been previously validated in various populations may be beneficial, preferably employing computer-adapted testing methods. Furthermore, gathering patient responses during expected waiting periods could prove advantageous. Through this study, the researcher aims to elucidate the obstacles and optimal methodologies for using patient-reported outcome measures in emergency medicine research and clinical practice. The aim is to facilitate the future integration of patient-reported outcome measures in emergency care on a broader scale. The practical implementation of patient-reported outcome measures for various emergency department patient populations within the specific limitations of the acute care setting may assist researchers, healthcare providers, and policymakers in enhancing the standard and patient-focused nature of critical care. Patient-reported outcomes are becoming more widely acknowledged as a crucial element in assessing the quality and efficacy of patient care.

1, 2, 3 Patient-reported outcomes are generally described as a “declaration of the state of a patient’s medical condition or health-related conduct that originates directly from the patient, without any analysis or interpretation of the patient’s response by a healthcare provider or any other individual.” One of the primary obstacles to advancing patient-reported outcome measures in the emergency department (ED) is the need for more comprehension of the optimal methods for implementing patient-reported outcome measures in the ED for research and clinical practice. This concept paper endeavors to tackle this crucial void by delineating obstacles and optimal methodologies for implementing and utilizing patient-reported outcome measures in emergency medicine research and clinical care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0196064422013580