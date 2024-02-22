Advertisement
Home »

Personalized Exercise Intervention Over 80% Cost-Effective for Inflammatory Rheumatic Diseases Fatigue

Feb 22, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Chong, HY, et al. Cost-effectiveness of cognitive behavioral and personalized exercise interventions for reducing fatigue in inflammatory rheumatic diseases. Rheumatology, 62(12), 3819-3827. https://doi.org/10.1093/rheumatology/kead157

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Health Economics Research Unit at the Institute of Applied Health Sciences
    University of Aberdeen
    United Kingdom

    Dr. Chong indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement