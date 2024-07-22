Physical Activity Adherence Low in Adults With Epilepsy

Adults with epilepsy consistently had lower adherence to physical activity guidelines compared with adults without epilepsy, according to results published in Epilepsy & Behavior. A study using National Health and Interview Survey data from 2010 to 2017 and 2022 assessed trends and disparities in meeting physical activity guidelines among US adults with epilepsy. According to the findings, adults with epilepsy consistently had lower adherence to physical activity guidelines compared to those without epilepsy, and this trend remained unchanged over the years. Specifically, among adults with epilepsy, the prevalence of aerobic activity was 38.1% in 2010 and 39.1% in 2022, while muscle-strengthening activity was 17.5% in 2010 and 18.8% in 2017. Combined activity adherence was 12.4% in 2010 and 16.6% in 2017. These rates varied by education, BMI, comorbidities, alcohol use, and epilepsy status. The persistent low adherence rates underscore the need for targeted nationwide initiatives to enhance physical activity among adults with epilepsy, according to researchers.

Author Rebecca Shover