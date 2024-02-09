Physicians Should Screen Patients With Psoriasis for Cardiovascular Risk Factors

Photo Credit: Abu Hanifah

Patients with psoriasis are known to be at a higher risk of various cardiovascular risk factors.

In a recent session held at Maui Derm Hawaii 2024, Joel Gelfand, MD, discussed challenging cases of psoriasis and various management techniques.

Dr. Gelfand studied these risk factors and published his findings.

Dr Gelfand’s study, “Early Detection and Progression of Subclinical Atherosclerosis in Psoriasis (EDSAP)” aimed to comprehensively assess cardiovascular risk in patients with psoriasis. Utilizing vascular ultrasound and coronary CT angiography (CCTA), the study evaluated subclinical atherosclerosis and the impact of anti-inflammatory therapies on atherosclerotic plaque characteristics.

Strengths include strict protocols, prospective data collection, and state-of-the-art techniques. However, as an observational study, it’s susceptible to confounding factors and has limitations due to non-randomized treatment allocation in a small sample. Psoriasis patients face elevated cardiovascular risk due to chronic inflammation, warranting novel screening methods.

The study integrated imaging and proteomic analyses to identify potential biomarkers for early cardiovascular disease (CVD) detection and therapeutic targets. It recognized the need for personalized management strategies beyond traditional risk assessment tools. Even after acknowledging limitations, the study represents a significant effort to understand the psoriasis-CVD relationship and improve patient care.1

Dr. Gelfand also helped publish, “Cardiovascular Screening Practices and Statin Prescription Habits in Patients with Psoriasis among Dermatologists, Rheumatologists and Primary Care Physicians.” This study assessed cardiovascular screening practices and statin prescribing patterns among dermatologists, rheumatologists, and primary care physicians (PCPs) in patients with psoriasis.

Findings revealed gaps in comprehensive cardiovascular risk assessment, with only a minority conducting global screening or calculating 10-year CVD risk. The study’s authors found PCPs’ limited awareness of the association between psoriasis and CVD and a lack of adherence to screening and treatment recommendations particularly concerning.

A significant proportion of PCPs did not consider psoriasis as a risk-enhancing factor when prescribing statins. Although some dermatologists (12.6%) and rheumatologists (37.2) prescribed statins, nearly 50% expressed willingness to initiate such prescriptions. These results underscore the need for improved education and awareness among healthcare providers regarding the heightened cardiovascular risk in patients with psoriasis, along with the importance of integrating comprehensive screening and treatment strategies into clinical practice.

Efforts to bridge these gaps can lead to better management of cardiovascular comorbidities in this patient population, ultimately improving their overall health outcomes.