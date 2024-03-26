Platelet-to-Lymphocyte Ratio Predicts Short-Term Mortality in Severe Trauma Patients

The following is a summary of “Role of platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio at the time of arrival to the emergency room as a predictor of short-term mortality in trauma patients with severe trauma team activation,” published in the February 2024 issue of Critical Care by Kim et al.

Medical studies have explored the potential of the platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) to predict outcomes in various diseases and injuries.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to see if PLR could predict how likely patients with severe trauma were to survive 30 days.

They involved 139 trauma patients meeting ≥1 criteria for severe trauma team activation. Patients were categorized into survivor and non-survivor groups. PLR values were compared between established optimal PLR conducted mortality and survival analyses. Statistical analysis employed SPSS vs. 26.0, with a significance threshold of P<0.05.

The results showed a significant disparity in mean (±SD) PLR between the survivor (n=103) and non-survivor (n=36) groups (89.9±53.3 vs. 53.4±30.1, respectively; P<0.001). Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) curve analysis identified an optimal PLR threshold of 65.35 (sensitivity: 0.621, specificity: 0.694, area under ROC curve: 0.742). Kaplan-Meier survival analysis demonstrated a notable contrast in mortality rate between the two groups.

Investigators concluded that PLR, readily calculated from a routine complete blood count, predicted 30-day mortality in trauma patients requiring severe trauma team activation.

Source: accjournal.org/journal/view.php?number=1512