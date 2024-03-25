Potential Impact of SOD2 (rs4880; p.Val16Ala) Variant with the Susceptibility for Childhood Bronchial Asthma.

Oxidative stress is a sophisticated situation that orignates from the accumulation of reactive free radicals within cellular compartments. The antioxidant mechanism of the MnSOD enzyme facilitates the removal of these lethal oxygen species from cellular components. The main goal of this pertained work is to study the contribution of the SOD2 (rs4880; p.Val16Ala) variant to the development of bronchial asthma among children. The study’s design was carried out based on a total of 254 participants including 127 asthmatic children (91 atopic and 36 non-atopic) along with 127 unrelated healthy controls. Allelic discrimination analysis was executed using the T-ARMS-PCR protocol. This potential variant conferred a significant association with decreased risk of bronchial asthmatic children under allelic (OR = 0.56, P-value = 0.002), recessive (OR = 0.32, P-value = 0.011), and dominant (OR = 0.51, P-value = 0.040) models. Additionally, atopic and non-atopic asthmatic children indicated a protection against bronchial asthma development under allelic, and dominant models (p-value < 0.05). Our findings suggested that the SOD2*rs4880 variant was correlated with decreased risk of childhood bronchial asthma.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Science+Business Media, LLC, part of Springer Nature.

