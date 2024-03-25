SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Potential Impact of SOD2 (rs4880; p.Val16Ala) Variant with the Susceptibility for Childhood Bronchial Asthma.

Mar 25, 2024

Contributors: Nahla H Anber,Hanaa Elsayed Ahmed Shahin,Heba K Badawy,Enas A Oraby,Sameh A Mohammed,Esraa Ibrahim A Shaaban,Zeinab Rizk Attia,Shereen Mohamed,Mona Farag Shabana,Mohamed Adel El-Eshmawy,Riham Elsayed,Afaf M Elsaid,Adel I Alalawy,Rami M Elshazli

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Nahla H Anber

    Department of Biochemistry, Emergency Hospital, Mansoura University, Mansoura, Egypt.

    Hanaa Elsayed Ahmed Shahin

    Nursing Department, College of Applied Medial Sciences, Jouf University, ElQurayyat, Saudi Arabia.

    Department of Maternity and Newborn Health Nursing, Menoufia University, Menoufia, Egypt.

    Heba K Badawy

    Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Pharmacy, Sinai University, Arish, Sinai, Egypt.

    Enas A Oraby

    Department of Biochemistry, Emergency Hospital, Mansoura University, Mansoura, Egypt.

    Sameh A Mohammed

    Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Faculty of Pharmacy, Beni-Suef University, Beni-Suef, Egypt.

    Esraa Ibrahim A Shaaban

    Department of Drug Delivery and Nano Pharmaceutics, Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nagoya City University, Nagoya, Japan.

    Zeinab Rizk Attia

    Mansoura University Children’s Hospital, Mansoura University, Mansoura, Egypt.

    Shereen Mohamed

    Pediatric Department, Kasr Al-Ainy School of Medicine, Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt.

    Mona Farag Shabana

    Department of Pharmacology, Faculty of Medicine, Fayoum University, Fayoum, Egypt.

    Mohamed Adel El-Eshmawy

    Clinical Pathology Department, Mansoura University Hospital, Mansoura University, Mansoura, Egypt.

    Riham Elsayed

    Department of Pediatrics, Faculty of Medicine, Mansoura University, Mansoura, Egypt.

    Afaf M Elsaid

    Genetic Unit, Mansoura University Children’s Hospital, Mansoura University, Mansoura, Egypt.

    Adel I Alalawy

    Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, University of Tabuk, Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

    Rami M Elshazli

    Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics Unit, Department of Basic Sciences, Faculty of Physical Therapy, Horus University – Egypt, New Damietta, Egypt. Relshazly@horus.edu.eg.

