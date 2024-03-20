Precision Localization of Breast Microcalcifications via Thin-Section Computed Tomography

The following is a summary of “Mammographically detected breast clustered microcalcifications localized by chest thin-section computed tomography,” published in the February 2024 issue of Surgery by Liu et al.

The study investigates the clinical efficacy and utility of chest thin-section computed tomography (CT) in accurately localizing mammographically detected clustered microcalcifications, with a focus on its implications for clinical practice. A cohort of 69 patients presenting with 71 cases of mammographically detected clustered microcalcifications underwent surgical biopsy guided by mammography (MG), supplemented by CT localization when calcifications were discernible on CT. Intraoperative mammography of excised specimens facilitated the identification of resected microcalcifications, with comprehensive analysis encompassing clinical, imaging, and pathological parameters. Results revealed that 59.15% of calcifications were successfully localized using CT in conjunction with MG, while the remaining 40.85% were solely guided by mammography. Notably, all suspicious calcifications identified on mammography were effectively excised. Pathological examinations disclosed 42 cases of malignancy, 23 cases of benign pathology, and 6 cases of atypical hyperplasia within the study cohort.

Comparative analysis unveiled demographic disparities, with the CT + MG group exhibiting a higher mean age (54.12 vs. 49.27 years; P = 0.014) and larger maximum diameters of microcalcification clusters on mammography compared to the MG-only group [(cranio-caudal view, 1.52 vs. 0.61 mm, P = 0.000; mediolateral oblique (MLO) view, 1.53 vs. 0.62 mm, P = 0.000)]. Moreover, parameters such as the gray value ratio and difference were significantly higher in the CT + MG group (P = 0.004 and P = 0.005, respectively). Multivariate analysis identified the maximum diameter of microcalcification clusters (MLO view) as a significant predictor of successful CT localization across the entire patient cohort (P = 0.001).

In conclusion, approximately half of the mammographically detected clustered microcalcifications were amenable to localization via thin-section CT, with the maximum diameter of microcalcification clusters (MLO view) emerging as a crucial determinant of CT visibility. Thin-section CT holds promise as a valuable adjunct for calcification localization, particularly in cases where calcifications are visible in only one mammographic view, thereby underscoring its potential clinical utility in selected patient populations.

Source: wjso.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12957-024-03354-0