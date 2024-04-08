SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Prescribing practices in opioid agonist treatment and changes in compliance to clinical dosing guidelines in British Columbia, Canada.

Apr 08, 2024

Contributors: Brenda Carolina Guerra-Alejos,Youwei Yan,Megan Kurz,Nishan Mudalige,Jeong Eun Min,Fahmida Homayra,Bohdan Nosyk

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Brenda Carolina Guerra-Alejos

    Centre for Advancing Health Outcomes, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

    Youwei Yan

    Centre for Advancing Health Outcomes, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

    Megan Kurz

    Centre for Advancing Health Outcomes, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

    Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

    Nishan Mudalige

    Centre for Advancing Health Outcomes, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

    Jeong Eun Min

    Centre for Advancing Health Outcomes, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

    Fahmida Homayra

    Centre for Advancing Health Outcomes, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

    Bohdan Nosyk

    Centre for Advancing Health Outcomes, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

    Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement