Primary Care Key to Achieving Cardiovascular Health

Primary care is the dominant source of care for Life’s Essential 8 (LE8), according to a research letter in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. Michael E. Johansen, MD, and colleagues investigated the amount of care for LE8 that is performed in primary care, given its role in access, screening, and prevention. The analysis included data from 68,062 participants in the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (2017-2019). Rates of meeting LE8 measures varied from 3.8% for those undergoing tobacco treatment to 52.9% for those who received a routine medical checkup. Across all LE8 measures, primary care alone was the most involved in LE8-related care, ranging from 43.1% of people with tobacco use to 69.2% of people who received tobacco treatment. The combination of cardiology and primary care together cared for 4.5% of patients with tobacco use, the lowest measure, to up to 19.2% of statin users. Cardiology alone was associated with care of 1.3% of tobacco users to 3.9% of statin users. Many people saw neither a primary care professional or a cardiologist (51.1% of tobacco users).

