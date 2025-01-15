Prioritizing Research to Address the Needs of Veterans with MS

Photo Credit: wildpixel

The following is a summary of “Short and Mid-Term Research Priorities for Veterans with Multiple Sclerosis: A Modified Delphi Process Engaging Veterans, Researchers, and Operational Partners,” published in the January 2025 issue of Neurology by Wooliscroft et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify the research priorities of individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS), MS researchers, and key stakeholders to advance high-quality, evidence-based MS care tailored to Veterans.

They used a modified Delphi approach to identify research priorities for Veterans with MS. Electronic surveys were sent to 50,975 Veterans with MS, 191 MS researchers, 1,337 VA healthcare providers, and 6 funding agency representatives, asking for their top 2-3 research questions to improve MS care for Veterans over the next 5-10 years. Delphi panelists, including Veterans, ranked the questions in 2 independent rounds based on priority. The panel then met to discuss and finalize the research priorities.

The results showed that 60 researchers, healthcare providers, and stakeholders, along with 1,322 Veterans, completed the initial questionnaire. The final list of 9 prioritized research questions centered on advancing studies in various areas, including neuroprotection and remyelination, symptom alleviation, epidemiology, and exercise.

Investigators concluded that a multi-method approach involving Veterans at all stages of priority setting resulted in a comprehensive and nuanced identification of the most critical VA-centric MS research questions, empowering MS researchers to address the targeted concerns and effectively serve veterans with MS.

