Prognostic factors of chronic postsurgical pain following gastrointestinal surgery: A systematic review protocol.

Chronic postsurgical pain (CPSP) presents a considerable healthcare challenge, impacting patients, and healthcare providers, particularly in the context of gastrointestinal surgery. The notable incidence of CPSP in this specific surgical domain emphasizes the need to identify patients with a high risk of developing this condition. Despite various studies exploring this topic, a comprehensive systematic review focusing on prognostic factors of CPSP following gastrointestinal surgery is currently lacking. Therefore, the aim of this systematic review is, through systematically examination of existing literature, to assess both established and potentially novel prognostic factors, associated with CPSP following gastrointestinal surgery.

Adhering to the Cochrane Handbook and the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic review and Meta-Analysis Protocols (PRISMA-P) checklist, we will use pre-established criteria based on Population, Intervention, Comparator, Outcome, Timing, and Setting (PICOT-S), to determine eligibility for inclusion. Essentially, this entails studies reporting on prognostic factors of CPSP following gastrointestinal surgery. Relevant studies will be identified through systematic searches in medical databases, examination of reference lists from included studies, and screening of Clinicaltrials.gov. No restrictions will be imposed regarding language, publication time or source, and both randomized trials and observational studies will be included. Data extraction will follow the Checklist for Critical Appraisal and Data Extraction for Systematic Reviews of prognostic factor studies (CHARMS-PF) and for quality assessment, we will use the Quality in Prognosis Studies (QUIPS) tool.

The aim for the systematic review is to identify and assess the prognostic value of potential factors for the development of CPSP following gastrointestinal surgery.

By creating a comprehensive overview of important prognostic factors for the development of CPSP following gastrointestinal surgery, the findings of this systematic review have the potential to guide future research and to enhance patient information resources.

© 2024 Acta Anaesthesiologica Scandinavica Foundation.

Author admin