Prognostic Value of SHR in ICU Patients with CKD

The following is a summary of “Predictive value of stress hyperglycemia ratio on one-year mortality in chronic kidney disease patients admitted to intensive care unit,” published in the October 2024 issue of Nephrology by An et al.

Stress hyperglycemia ratio (SHR) reflects acute blood glucose fluctuations in patients with critical illness, but its role in predicting outcomes for those with chronic kidney disease (CKD) is poorly understood.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the link between the SHR and 1-year mortality in ICU patients with CKD.

They enrolled patients diagnosed with CKD from the Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care IV (MIMIC-IV) database, using all-cause mortality within 1-year follow-up as the primary endpoint.

The results showed that 1,825 patients with CKD were included. A U-shaped relationship between the SHR and 1-year mortality was identified. Group 2 (SHR 0.70–0.95) had significantly better 1-year outcomes compared to Group 1 (SHR < 0.70) and Group 3 (SHR > 0.95) (P=0.0031). This survival benefit was consistent across subgroups based on age, sex, CKD stage, anemia, and other conditions.

The study concluded that the SHR is a significant predictor of one-year mortality in ICU patients with CKD, with the optimal SHR range (0.70–0.95) helping identify high-risk populations.

