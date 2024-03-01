SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Promising Data for JAK Inhibitors in Crohn’s Disease

Mar 01, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Vermeire S, et al. Oral ritlecitinib and brepocitinib in patients with moderate to severe active Crohn’s disease: data from the PIZZICATO umbrella study. OP09, 19th Congress of ECCO, February 21–24, 2024, Stockholm, Sweden.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement