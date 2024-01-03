Protein Risk Score Can Predict Risk for Mortality in Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Jan. 2, 2024 (HealthDay News) — A protein risk score can predict mortality for patients with heart failure, according to a study published online Jan. 2 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Kayode O. Kuku, M.D., from the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues developed and validated a protein risk score for mortality in patients with heart failure in a community-based cohort study. A total of 7,289 plasma proteins were measured in 1,351 patients with heart failure. A protein risk score was derived for patients enrolled between 2003 and 2007 (development cohort; 855 patients) and 2008 and 2012 (validation cohort; 496 patients).

The researchers selected 38 unique proteins for the protein risk score in the development cohort. The protein risk score demonstrated good calibration independent of ejection fraction; reclassified mortality risk, especially at the extremes of risk distribution; and showed greater clinical utility compared with the clinical model.

“By illustrating the potential of high-throughput omics to improve the clinical management of the heart failure syndrome, our findings are directly relevant to clinical practice and strongly support the pursuit of the evaluation of proteomics for this purpose,” the authors write.

