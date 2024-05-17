Role and Mechanism of Protopanaxadiol in Improving Lupus Nephritis Identified

Photo Credit: Panuwat Dangsungnoen

Lupus nephritis (LN) is a kidney disease that occurs after systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) affects the kidneys. Pentraxin 3 (PTX3) is highly expressed in the serum of patients with LN. Renal PTX3 deposition is directly related to clinical symptoms such as proteinuria and inflammation. The excessive proliferation of mesangial cells (MCs) is one of the representative pathological changes in the progression of LN, which is closely related to its pathogenesis. Protopanaxadiol (PPD) is the main component of ginsenoside metabolism and has not been reported in LN.

The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between PTX3 and mesangial cell proliferation and to evaluate the potential role and mechanism of PPD in improving LN.

PTX3 is highly expressed in the kidneys of LN patients and LN mice and is positively correlated with renal pathological indicators, including proteinuria and PCNA. The excessive expression of PTX3 facilitated the proliferation of MCs, facilitated the activation of the MAPK/ERK1/2 signaling pathway, and increased the expression of HIF-1α.

Further studies showed that PPD can effectively inhibit the abnormal proliferation of MCs with high expression of PTX3 and significantly improve LN symptoms such as proteinuria in MRL/lpr mice. The mechanism may be related to the inhibition of the PTX3/MAPK/ERK1/2 pathway.

In this study, both in vitro, in vivo, and clinical sample results show that PTX3 is involved in the regulation of MCs proliferation and the early occurrence of LN. Natural active compound PPD can improve LN by regulating the PTX3/MAPK/ERK1/2 pathway.

