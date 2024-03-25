Psoriasis Treatment Options, Challenges Women Face in Dermatology, and More

At the 2024 Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, Mona Shahriari, MD, FAAD, discussed multiple topics relevant to the current landscape in dermatology.

During the 2024 Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting (AAD), Mona Shahriari, MD, FAAD, spoke at a session entitled “Psoriasis: Modern Therapeutic Approaches.” She joined other speakers, including Joel M. Gelfand, MD, MSCE, FAAD, and Jeffrey Marcus Cohen, MD, FAAD. Dr. Shahriari spoke during the section “Comparative Efficacy and Relative Ranking of Psoriasis Biologics Using Real-world and Clinical Trial Data.” 1

A Quick Review of Psoriasis Biologics

The session’s goal was for listeners to understand the effects of modern therapies on the comorbidities associated with psoriasis and describe a treatment approach to psoriasis regardless of body surface area of involvement while understanding the impact of particular areas of involvement on quality of life.1

Dr. Shahriari spoke about the efficacy of various biologics commonly used by dermatologists and reviewed systemics for psoriasis.

In an interview with Dermatology Times, Dr. Shahriari explained the importance of reviewing clinical trial and real-world data. She said the drug may perform well in a controlled setting, but the same results may not apply in a real-world setting. IL-23s have positively succeeded from an efficacy and safety standpoint over time, she said.2

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, 15 biologics are currently approved for the treatment of psoriasis.3 The foundation points to evidence that links IL-23s with inflammation in psoriasis and shows that they help reduce psoriatic disease symptoms and slow overall disease progression.

The Role of Women in Dermatology

In addition to this session, Dr. Shahriari participated in a panel during Bristol Myers Squibb’s Women Connection Forum.4

The panel included Latanya Benjamin, MD, FAAD, FAAP, Alexandra Golant, MD, FAAD, and Jenny Murase, MD, FAAD.4

During the session, the panel highlighted challenges women may face in the dermatology and medical world and provided tips on overcoming these challenges.4

Dr. Shahriari explained that the Women Connection Forum is a pivotal platform for women in dermatology and other career paths to address disparities such as pay gaps and lack of exposure while fostering connections, sharing experiences, and providing support to overcome challenges collectively. Through normalizing shared struggles and insights into overcoming obstacles, participants can build relationships, gain inspiration, and develop personal and professional growth strategies.2

What Else Is New in Biologics?

According to research published in Dermatology and Therapy prior to AAD, bimekizumab, which targets IL-17A and IL-17F, showed promise in treating moderate to severe psoriasis, yet it lacks clear clinical guidelines.5

A panel of 9 dermatologists, including Dr. Shahriari, conducted a literature review to offer consensus statements on bimekizumab’s usage. After screening 102 articles, 19 were relevant, leading to 14 adopted consensus statements.5

According to the articles, Bimekizumab demonstrated rapid and sustained clinical improvement for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, surpassing other biologics in efficacy. Its safety profile resembles other biologics, albeit with a higher risk of oropharyngeal candidiasis.5

The authors noted that this study can bridge the gap in clinical guidance, providing clinicians with evidence-based recommendations for integrating bimekizumab into psoriasis management.5