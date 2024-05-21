SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Q&A: Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder in Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

May 21, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Yelencich E, et al. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2022;20(6):1282-1289.e1.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Berkeley Limketkai, MD, PhD, AGAF, FACG

    Photo Credit: Dr. Limketkai

    Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine
    Director of Clinical Research | Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
    Division of Digestive Diseases & Division of Clinical Nutrition
    David Geffen School of Medicine
    UCLA

    Berkeley Limketkai, MD, PhD, AGAF, FACG, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

ASCO Voices 2024

ASCO Voices 2024

ASCO Voices has become an anticipated staple of the conference. It is an opportunity for physicians to share their platform...

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement