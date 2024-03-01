SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: How to Best Integrate Cannabis Into Chronic Pain Treatment

Mar 01, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Boehnke K, et al. Thoughtfully integrating cannabis products into chronic pain treatment. Anesth Analg. 2024;138(1):5-15. doi:10.1213/ANE.0000000000005904

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Kevin F. Boehnke, PhD

    Research Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology
    Department of Anesthesiology and Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center
    Michigan Medicine
    University of Michigan

    Photo Credit: Kevin F. Boehnke, PhD

    Kevin F. Boehnke, PhD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has financial relationships with Tryp Therapeutics, Viatris Inc., Michigan Center for Clinical Systems Improvement, and Journey Biosciences, Inc.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement