Q&A: The Future of Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapy

Photo Credit: Metamorworks

A resurgence in AMD research spotlights new treatment options and even the potential reversal of symptoms.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) can diminish QOL as it affects central vision, which can impede a person’s capacity to read or recognize faces. Performing daily tasks can, therefore, become compromised, requiring constant aid and assistance. Age, smoking, family history, and genetic makeup all serve as risk factors for the disease. After a prolonged period lacking in therapeutic advancement, a resurgence in this field of research brings new possibilities for treatment options and even the potential reversal of symptoms. There has also been a growing interest in integrating advanced technology to monitor and support patients’ clinical pathways.

Christos Papaioannou, MBBS, through a comprehensive review of the current and forthcoming treatment landscape, provided a clear and encouraging outlook for what the future holds in the treatment of both dry and wet AMD. He published his findings in the Postgraduate Medical Journal.

He concluded in his review: “Collectively, these developments paint a hopeful picture for the future, offering a prospect of alleviating this widespread condition that impacts individuals worldwide.”

Dr. Papaioannou shared his insights and hopes for the future with Physician’s Weekly (PW).

PW: Why did you feel this topic needed exploration?

Dr. Papaioannou: Exploring AMD is crucial due to its status as the leading cause of irreversible blindness in developed countries. The prevalence of AMD is increasing, and understanding its pathophysiological mechanisms, risk factors, and treatment options is essential for effective healthcare management.

What are the most important findings from your review?

Physicians should be aware of the multifactorial nature of AMD, with age, genetics, and smoking being significant risk factors. Dry AMD, the more prevalent type, can be managed through smoking cessation, antioxidant supplementation, and emerging treatments like pegcetacoplan and avacincaptad pegol. Wet AMD, affecting 10% of patients but causing severe visual impairment, has seen advancements in antivascular endothelial growth factor therapies, biosimilars, and innovative treatments like ranibizumab injection and gene therapies.

How can physicians incorporate these findings?

Physicians should embrace and leverage technological tools and AI algorithms for AMD diagnosis and surveillance. The Moorfields Eye Hospital smartphone app, for instance, demonstrates how patients can actively participate in monitoring their condition, leading to timely interventions. Physicians need to stay informed about these technological advancements and consider their integration into routine patient care for more proactive and personalized treatment approaches.

What else should PW readers know about your research?

Physicians should be aware of the potential of technology and AI in AMD diagnosis and treatment. The integration of these tools, as seen in initiatives like the MEH smartphone app and AI algorithms, holds promise for improving patient monitoring and providing more efficient healthcare services, albeit with considerations for potential social inequalities in access to such technologies. The ongoing advancements in gene and stem cell therapies and the successful implementation of a bionic chip in the PRIMAvera study offer hope for transformative interventions in AMD treatment.