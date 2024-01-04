Rate of New Lung Cancer Cases Has Decreased Over Past 5 Years

The rate of new lung cancer cases has decreased, and survival has improved over the past 5 years, according to the State of Lung Cancer 2023 report published by the American Lung Association. In the report, researchers presented the latest national and state-by-state lung cancer data, including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, and screening rates. The report estimates that almost 238,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023, with the lowest rate in Utah and highest rate in Kentucky. Nationally, the rate of new cases decreased 8% during the last 5 years. The national average of people with 5-year survival after a lung cancer diagnosis is 26.6%, which marks an improvement of 22% over the last 5 years. Only 26.6% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at an early stage, while 44% are identified at a late stage. During the last 5 years, early diagnosis rates increased 9% nationally. The 5-year survival rate was 63% and 8% for diagnosis at an early and late stage, respectively.

Author Martta Kelly