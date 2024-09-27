Remote Delivery of Individualized Lifestyle Interventions Improves Symptoms and Function in Early MS

Photo Credit: raw

The following is a summary of “Lifestyle intervention improves cognition and quality of life in persons with early Multiple Sclerosis,” published in the September 2024 issue of Neurology by Giesser et al.

Lifestyle modifications, particularly diet and exercise, can impact Multiple Sclerosis (MS) progression, with early intervention potentially enhancing symptom improvement and functional capacity.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate the impact of a remotely supervised lifestyle program emphasizing specific diet and exercise recommendations in individuals with early MS.

They recruited patients diagnosed with MS within the past 2 years from the MS clinic at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute. Participants received 6 remote health coaching sessions over 12 weeks, covering a Mediterranean-type diet and personalized exercise plans, including duration, intensity, and type. Outcome measures included QOL, cognition Symbol Digit Modalities Test (SDMT), fatigue Multiple Sclerosis Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS), fitness Metabolic Equivalents (METS), and other objective and patient-reported outcomes (PRO). Changes were analyzed using mixed-effects general linear models and standardized pre-post differences (Cohen’s d).

The results showed 15 individuals with early (≤ 2 years) MS participated in the study, with 14 completing the study. Notable improvements were recorded in QOL (P=0.02), cognition (SDMT P=0.006), fatigue (MFIS P=0.005), fitness (METS P=0.04), and other PRO and objective metrics at the end of the study compared to baseline. High levels of adherence and patient satisfaction were reported.

They found that personalized lifestyle guidance can be delivered remotely, leading to symptom improvement and better function in early patients with MS.

Source: msard-journal.com/article/S2211-0348(24)00473-5/fulltext