Reproductive Health Care in Adolescents with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities.

Adults with developmental disabilities often have less access to reproductive health services than adults without these disabilities. However, little is known about how adolescents with developmental disabilities, including autism, access reproductive health care.

We aimed to characterize the utilization of reproductive health care services among autistic adolescents and adolescents with other developmental disabilities in comparison with typically developing adolescents.

We conducted a cohort study of a sample of adolescents who were continuously enrolled members of Kaiser Permanente Northern California, an integrated healthcare system, from ages 14 to 18. The final analytic sample included 700 autistic adolescents, 836 adolescents with other developmental disabilities, and 2187 typically developing adolescents who sought care between 2000 and 2017. Using electronic health records, we obtained information on menstrual conditions, use of obstetric/gynecological care, and prescriptions of hormonal contraception. We compared utilization between groups using chi-squared tests and covariate-adjusted risk ratios estimated with modified Poisson regression.

Autistic adolescents and adolescents with other developmental disabilities were significantly more likely to have diagnoses of menstrual disorders, polycystic ovary syndrome, and premenstrual syndrome than typically developing adolescents. These two groups also were less likely than typically developing peers to visit the OB/GYN or to use any form of hormonal contraception, including oral contraception, hormonal implants, and intrauterine devices. Adolescents in all three groups accessed hormonal contraception most frequently through their primary care provider, followed by an OB/GYN provider.

Autistic adolescents and adolescents with other developmental disabilities are less likely than their typically developing peers to visit the OB/GYN and use hormonal contraception, suggesting possible care disparities that may persist into adulthood. Efforts to improve access to reproductive healthcare in these populations should target care delivered in both pediatric and OB/GYN settings.

