Reproductive Health Care in Adolescents with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities.

Jan 15, 2024

Contributors: Jennifer L Ames,Meredith C Anderson,Emily Cronbach,Catherine Lee,Morénike Giwa Onaiwu,Amy M Vallerie,Lisa A Croen

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Jennifer L Ames

    Division of Research, Kaiser Permanente Northern California. Oakland, CA, USA. Electronic address: jennifer.l.ames@kp.org.

    Meredith C Anderson

    Division of Research, Kaiser Permanente Northern California. Oakland, CA, USA.

    Emily Cronbach

    The Permanente Medical Group. Obstetrics and Gynecology Kaiser Permanente Northern California Park Shadelands; Walnut Creek, CA, USA.

    Catherine Lee

    Division of Research, Kaiser Permanente Northern California. Oakland, CA, USA.

    Morénike Giwa Onaiwu

    Autistic Women and Nonbinary Network;; Rice University Center for the Study of Women, Gender, and Sexuality; Houston, TX, USA; AJ Drexel Autism Institute, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA, USA.

    Amy M Vallerie

    The Permanente Medical Group. Obstetrics and Gynecology Kaiser Permanente Northern California Oakland, CA, USA.

    Lisa A Croen

    Division of Research, Kaiser Permanente Northern California. Oakland, CA, USA.

