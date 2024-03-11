SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Research advances in Peyronie’s disease: a comprehensive review on genomics, pathways, phenotypic manifestation, and therapeutic targets.

Mar 11, 2024

Contributors: Junpeng Chi, Wenhua Bi, Keyuan Lou, Jian Ma, Jitao Wu, Yuanshan Cui

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Junpeng Chi

    Department of Urology, The Affiliated Yantai Yuhuangding Hospital of Qingdao University, Yantai, 264000, China.

    Wenhua Bi

    Department of Urology, Weifang Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Weifang, 265400, China.

    Keyuan Lou

    Department of Urology, The Affiliated Yantai Yuhuangding Hospital of Qingdao University, Yantai, 264000, China.

    Jian Ma

    Department of Urology, The Affiliated Yantai Yuhuangding Hospital of Qingdao University, Yantai, 264000, China.

    Jitao Wu

    Department of Urology, The Affiliated Yantai Yuhuangding Hospital of Qingdao University, Yantai, 264000, China.

    Yuanshan Cui

    Department of Urology, The Affiliated Yantai Yuhuangding Hospital of Qingdao University, Yantai, 264000, China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement