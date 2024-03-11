Research advances in Peyronie’s disease: a comprehensive review on genomics, pathways, phenotypic manifestation, and therapeutic targets.

Penile induration disease, commonly known as Peyronie’s disease (PD), is a connective tissue disorder that affects the penis, leading to the development of fibrous plaques, penile curvature, and erectile dysfunction. PD is a common male reproductive system disease with a complex etiology involving multiple genes, signaling pathways, and different phenotypes.

The etiology and pathogenesis of PD remain poorly understood, hindering the development of effective treatment strategies. By understanding the underlying mechanisms of PD, we can pave the way for targeted therapies and improved patient outcomes.

We reviewed the epidemiology and pathophysiology of PD. We performed database searches on Google Scholar, PubMed, Medline, and Web of Science from inception to September 2023. The literature reviewed included priapism guidelines, review articles, current trial studies, and various literature related to PD.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of the current research progress on the disease, focusing on its genetic factors, signaling pathways, cellular mechanisms, phenotypic manifestations, and therapeutic targets. It can help identify individuals at higher risk, aid in early detection and intervention, and provide insights into fibrosis and tissue remodeling. It can also reveal potential therapeutic targets, guide accurate diagnoses and treatment strategies, and address the impact of the disease on patients’ quality of life.

By integrating insights from genomics, molecular pathways, clinical phenotypes, and therapeutic potentials, our research aims to achieve a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of PD, propelling the field toward innovative strategies that enhance the lives of those affected by PD. The complex manifestations and pathogenesis of PD necessitate the use of multiple treatment methods for personalized care.

