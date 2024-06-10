SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Risk Factors for Recurrence After Surgery for Rectal Cancer in a Modern, Nationwide Population-Based Cohort.

Jun 10, 2024

Experts: Sepehr Doroudian,Erik Osterman,Bengt Glimelius

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sepehr Doroudian

    Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden. sepehr.doroudian@regiongavleborg.se.

    Center for Research and Development, Uppsala University/Region Gävleborg, Gävle, Sweden. sepehr.doroudian@regiongavleborg.se.

    Department of Surgery, Gävle County Hospital, Gävle, Sweden. sepehr.doroudian@regiongavleborg.se.

    Erik Osterman

    Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden.

    Department of Surgery, Uppsala University Hospital, Uppsala, Sweden.

    Bengt Glimelius

    Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement