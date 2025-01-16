Risk for Atherosclerotic CVD Up in Association With Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) is associated with an increased risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), similar to the risk seen in association with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), according to a study published online Dec. 4 in JAMA Dermatology.

Henry W. Chen, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues examined the incidence and prevalence of ASCVD among individuals with CLE, SLE, and psoriasis versus a disease-free control group in a retrospective longitudinal cohort study. The study included 8,138 persons with CLE, 24,675 with SLE, 192,577 with psoriasis, and 81,380 controls.

The researchers found that the odds of ASCVD were higher for patients with CLE and SLE than controls (odds ratios, 1.72 and 2.41, respectively), but not for those with psoriasis, in a multivariable analysis. Incidence rates of ASCVD were highest for individuals with SLE, followed by CLE, psoriasis, and controls at a median follow-up of three years (24.8, 15.2, 14.0, and 10.3 per 1,000 person-years, respectively). The highest risk for incident ASCVD was in those with SLE followed by CLE in multivariable Cox proportional regression modeling with the control groups as a reference group (hazard ratios, 2.23 and 1.32, respectively); the risk in those with psoriasis was not significantly increased.

“Clinicians caring for persons with CLE can counsel patients regarding the importance of a heart-healthy lifestyle including diet, exercise, and smoking avoidance,” the authors write. “Regular monitoring of blood pressure and cholesterol and prompt treatment can also be recommended in this population.”

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

