Risk of Adult Hypertension in Offspring From Pregnancies Complicated by Hypertension: Population-Based Estimates.

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP) have been associated with an increased risk of chronic hypertension for both mothers and offspring. We sought to quantify the incidence of chronic hypertension in offspring from HDP-affected pregnancies in a large, population-based cohort study. Furthermore, we evaluate the association of HDP exposure in utero and maternal chronic hypertension in offspring.

We performed a population-based cohort study of 8755 individuals born during 1976 to 1982 to 7544 women who all resided in the same community at the time of delivery. HDP was identified using a previously validated algorithm. Diagnosis of chronic hypertension in mothers and their offspring was determined using diagnostic codes. Cox proportional hazards regression was used to assess the association between HDP and chronic hypertension.

HDP exposure (hazard ratio, 1.50 [95% CI, 1.18-1.90]) and maternal chronic hypertension (hazard ratio, 1.73 [95% CI, 1.48-2.02]) were both associated with a significant increased risk for chronic hypertension in offspring. Both risk factors remained significantly associated with increased risk of hypertension in offspring when included together in a multivariate model. Having both exposures was associated with a 2.4-fold increase in the risk of hypertension in offspring, suggesting a synergistic additive interaction.

HDP exposure in gestation and maternal hypertension are both independently associated with an increased risk of chronic hypertension in offspring. Our results suggest that HDP exposure in utero, in addition to maternal chronic hypertension, may lead to a greater risk for the development of hypertension in offspring.



Author admin