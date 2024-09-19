Risks and Patterns of SJS/TEN Induced by Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Photo Credit: jaouad.K

The following is a summary of “Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis-like eruptions in patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors: a systematic review,” published in the September 2024 issue of Dermatology by Akpala et al.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have altered cancer treatment by focusing on immune checkpoints, but they also hold the risk of severe immune-related adverse events (irAEs). While well-known dermatologic irAEs, reactions like Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) remain unexplored.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study analyzing the epidemiologic risk factors and management of SJS/TEN-like illnesses in patients with ICI treatments.

They determined 158 case reports describing patients with SJS/TEN in ICI, analyzing demographic patterns, type of malignancy, clinical features, and treatments associated with onset and mortality rates, risk elements, and the efficacy of interventions to guide clinical care were assessed.

The results showed that patients with SJS/TEN in ICI were noticed at 63 and were more familiar with males. PD1 inhibitors such as nivolumab and pembrolizumab are usually related to various mucocutaneous patterns and risks with ICI use, particularly TEN, related to high morbidity and mortality rates.

They concluded that the study gives valuable insights into the epidemiology, clinical features, management plans, and ICI-induced SJS/TEN outcomes, highlighting vigilant monitoring and personalized risk assessment in oncology practice.

