SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Role of Nutraceuticals in Treating Erectile Dysfunction via Inhibition of Phosphodiesterase-5 Enzyme: A Mini Review.

Feb 05, 2024

Contributors: Rashi Kulshrestha, Neelam Singla, Obaid Afzal, Ahsas Goyal, Mahendra Saini, Abdulmalik Saleh Alfawaz Altamimi, Waleed Hassan Almalki, Imran Kazmi, Fahad Al-Abbasi, Sami I Alzarea, Gaurav Gupta

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Rashi Kulshrestha

    School of Pharmacy, Suresh Gyan Vihar University, Jagatpura, Mahal Road, Jaipur, India.

    Neelam Singla

    School of Pharmacy, Suresh Gyan Vihar University, Jagatpura, Mahal Road, Jaipur, India.

    Obaid Afzal

    Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, College of Pharmacy, Prince Sattam Bin Abdulaziz University, Al Kharj, 11942, Saudi Arabia.

    Ahsas Goyal

    Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, GLA University, U.P. India.

    Mahendra Saini

    School of Pharmacy, Suresh Gyan Vihar University, Jagatpura, Mahal Road, Jaipur, India.

    Abdulmalik Saleh Alfawaz Altamimi

    Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, College of Pharmacy, Prince Sattam Bin Abdulaziz University, Al Kharj, 11942, Saudi Arabia.

    Waleed Hassan Almalki

    Department of Pharmacology, College of Pharmacy, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

    Imran Kazmi

    Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

    Fahad Al-Abbasi

    Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

    Sami I Alzarea

    Department of Pharmacology, College of Pharmacy, Jouf University, Sakaka, Al-Jouf, Saudi Arabia.

    Gaurav Gupta

    School of Pharmacy, Suresh Gyan Vihar University, Jagatpura, Mahal Road, Jaipur, India.

    Centre for Global Health Research, Saveetha Medical College, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Saveetha University, India.

    School of Pharmacy, Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun 248007, India.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement