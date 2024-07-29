Ofatumumab Effective for MS Across Racial, Ethnic Subgroups

For patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), ofatumumab is more effective than teriflunomide across racial and ethnic subgroups, according to a study published online in Neurology. A post-hoc analysis was conducted to compare the proportion of patients with RMS achieving three-parameter no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) with ofatumumab versus teriflunomide. A total of 1,882 participants were randomly allocated to receive ofatumumab 20 mg every four weeks or teriflunomide 14 mg once daily for up to 30 months. The researchers found that from months 0 to 24, the proportion of ofatumumab- versus teriflunomide-treated patients achieving NEDA-3 was 33.3 versus 3.4 percent for non-Hispanic Black patients; 42.9% versus 21.9% for non-Hispanic Asian patients; 36.6% versus 18.6% for Hispanic/Latino patients; and 37.4% versus 16.6% for non-Hispanic White patients. Between treatment group and across race/ethnicity subgroups, the rates of adverse events were generally similar; no new or unexpected safety signals were seen.

Author Rebecca Shover