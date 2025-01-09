‘Sandwich Generation’ Caregivers Face Declines in Physical, Mental Health

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) — “Sandwich generation” caregivers face declines in their own mental and physical health, according to a study published online Jan. 8 in Public Health.

Baowen Xue, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues assessed how mental and physical health trajectories change around becoming a sandwich caregiver, defined as parents who live with children younger than 16 years and take on unpaid care of a family member in the older generation. The analysis included data from participants in 10 waves of the U.K. Household Longitudinal Study (2009 to 2020).

The researchers found that among parents, the uptake of caring for a family member was associated with a deterioration in mental health, especially for those who spent >20 hours per week caring for a family member. This deterioration remained apparent for several years. Greater physical health declines were also observed among those who cared intensively. There were no gender difference seen for these associations.

“It is essential for society to recognize the unique needs and challenges of sandwich carers and provide them with the necessary support systems, resources, and community networks to ensure their health is maintained,” the authors write. “Targeted support is required for sandwich carers who care intensively.”

Abstract/Full Text

