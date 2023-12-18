 Sandwich Treatment Model Shows Promise for Mantle Cell Lymphoma - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Sandwich Treatment Model Shows Promise for Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Dec 18, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Hawkes E, et al. A Window Study of Acalabrutinib & Rituximab, Followed By Chemotherapy & Autograft (ASCT) in Fit Patients with Treatment Naïve Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL): First Report of the Investigator-Initiated Australasian Leukaemia & Lymphoma Group NHL33 ‘Wamm’ Trial, 65th ASH annual meeting, December 9-12, 2023, San Diego, CA, USA. Abstract 735

 

Wang ML, et al. Ibrutinib plus Bendamustine and rituximab in untreated mantle-cell lymphoma. N Engl J Med. 2022;386(26):2482-2494. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2201817

 

Hermine O, et al. High-dose cytarabine and autologous stem-cell transplantation in mantle cell lymphoma: long-term follow-up of the randomized mantle cell lymphoma younger trial of the European Mantle Cell Lymphoma Network. J Clin Oncol. 2023;41(3):479-484. doi:10.1200/JCO.22.01780

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

MORE FROM 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

MORE FROM 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting