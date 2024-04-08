Self-lubricating, Living Contact Lenses.

The increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome in aging and digital societies compromises long-term contact lens wear and forces users to regular eye drop instillation to alleviate discomfort. Here we present a novel approach with the potential to improve and extend the lubrication properties of contact lenses. This is achieved by embedding lubricant-secreting biofactories within the contact lens material. The self-replenishable reservoirs autonomously produce and release hyaluronic acid (HA), a natural lubrication and wetting agent, long term. The hydrogel matrix regulates the growth of the biofactories and the HA production, and allows the diffusion of nutrients and HA for at least three weeks. The continuous release of HA sustainably reduces the friction coefficient of the contact lens surface. We present a self-lubricating contact lens prototype where the functional biofactories are contained in a functional ring at the lens periphery, outside of the vision area. The device is cytocompatible and fulfils physicochemical requirements of commercial contact lenses. The fabrication process is compatible with current manufacturing processes of contact lenses for vision correction. We envision that the durable-by-design approach in living contact lens could enable long term wear comfort for contact lens users and minimize the need for lubricating eye drops. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

