Serum SIX3OS1 Level as Biomarker for Acute Stroke and PSCI Prediction

The following is a summary of “lncRNA six3os1 diagnoses acute stroke, predicts disease severity, and predicts post-stroke cognitive impairment,” published in the December 2024 issue of Neurology by Liu et al.

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability. Post-stroke cognitive impairment (PSCI) is a severe complication of stroke, and there are no effective biomarkers for early detection.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the role of long non-coding RNA SIX3OS1 in diagnosing acute stroke and predicting PSCI.

They enrolled 138 people with acute stroke and 80 healthy individuals. Serum levels of SIX3OS1 between people with stroke and healthy individuals were compared to assess the diagnostic value, disease severity, and potential to predict the risk of PSCI.

The results showed that serum levels of SIX3OS1 were significantly higher in people with acute stroke, distinguishing them from healthy individuals and indicating more severe disease (P<0.05). Among the people with acute stroke, 72 (52.17%) experienced PSCI and had higher serum SIX3OS1 levels compared to those without cognitive impairment (P<0.05). Increasing serum SIX3OS1 levels were identified as a risk factor for PSCI and correlated negatively with the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) scores in people with PSCI (P<0.05).

They concluded that serum levels of SIX3OS1 can serve as a biomarker for diagnosing acute stroke and predicting PSCI.

