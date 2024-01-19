Shifts in IIH Rates in the US: Analyzing Gender, Race, and Ethnicity

The following is a summary of “Changes in Prevalence of Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension in the United States Between 2015 and 2022, Stratified by Sex, Race, and Ethnicity,” published in the January 2024 issue of Neurology by Shaia et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to pinpoint the prevalence of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) across various demographics, including sex, age, race, and ethnicity.

They executed epidemiological analysis within the TriNetX US Collaborative network, utilizing data encompassing (2015 to 2022). Inclusion criteria included patients exhibiting an International Classification of Diseases code indicative of IIH and papilledema or unspecified papilledema while excluding cases linked to secondary causes like cerebral neoplasms and hydrocephalus. IIH was contrasted with obesity trends in the TriNetX cohort. Prevalence and ORs were calculated using Excel and R Studio.

The results showed a 1.35-fold surge in the prevalence of IIH among 85 million patients, escalating from 7.3 (95% CI 6.9–7.7) individuals per 100,000 (2015) to 9.9 (95% CI 9.5–10.3) individuals per 100,000 (2022). In 2022, Black females exhibited the highest IIH prevalence at 22.7 individuals per 100,000, surpassing the 13.7 prevalence among White females per 100,000. Within the age group of 11–17 years, female individuals witnessed the most substantial growth in IIH prevalence, increasing by 10 individuals per 100,000 (2022). Black and Hispanic patients demonstrated the highest prevalence (ORs) for IIH, standing at 1.66 (95% CI 1.49–1.85) and 1.33 (95% CI 1.14–1.56), than White female patients.

They concluded that within the US, IIH prevalence rapidly climbed, disproportionately impacting adolescent girls, mainly Black and Hispanic individuals.

Source: neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000208036