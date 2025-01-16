Shifts in Trends Noted for Trachea, Bronchus, Lung Cancer Mortality

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Tobacco-associated trachea, bronchus, and lung (TBL) cancer mortality is declining, while ambient particulate matter (PM)-associated TBL cancer mortality is increasing, according to a study published in the January issue of eClinicalMedicine.

Chinmay T. Jani, M.B.B.S., from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami, and colleagues extracted overall and risk factor-associated TBL cancer age-standardized mortality rates (ASMRs) in the 10 most populated countries for 1990 to 2019 from the Global Burden of Disease database to examine trends.

The researchers found that globally, there was an 8 percent decrease in TBL cancer mortality, with a decrease for men and an increase for women. Decreases were seen in both tobacco- and air pollution-associated TBL cancer ASMRs globally. Tobacco-associated ASMRs increased in China and Indonesia, and increases in air pollution-associated ASMRs were seen in China, India, Pakistan, and Nigeria. On stratification, PM-associated mortality increased by 25 percent globally, while there was a 62 percent decrease in household-associated TBL cancer ASMRs. In 2019, China had the highest PM-associated TBL cancer ASMR (8.8/100,000), which was twofold higher than the global average. There was a decline seen in asbestos-associated TBL cancer ASMRs, from 8.91 to 6.0/100,000; however, for the entire study period, the rate in the United States remained twofold higher than the global average.

“The fluctuating trends in tobacco-associated and the concerning rise in air pollution-associated TBL cancer mortality highlight the complex interplay of societal and environmental factors,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

