Six-Gene TP53-Related Signature Enhances Prognostic Prediction in AML

The following is a summary of “Elucidating the immune landscape and potential prognostic model in acute myeloid leukemia with TP53 mutation,” published in the September 2024 issue of Hematology by Zhu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the association between TP53 mutation and chemotherapy resistance, relapse rates, and overall survival in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

They characterized the TP53 mutation phenotypes across multiple cohorts of AML using The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data. A prognostic signature related to TP53 was developed based on differentially expressed genes between mutated and wild-type TP53 AML samples. Comprehensive analyses included genetic variation, immune cell infiltration, and prognostic stratification.

The results showed that a 6-gene TP53-related signature was created using a minor absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO)–Cox regression, indicating prognostic solid predictability. The signature performed well in both the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) validation cohorts and an independent Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) validation cohort (GSE71014), supported by in vivo experiment results. Finally, the characteristics of the 6 genes were examined using a single-cell database (GSE198681).

Investigators found that TP53 mutations in patients with AML were associated with poorer outcomes and suggested potential targets for new treatments.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2024.2400620#abstract