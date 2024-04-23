Stabilizing Unruptured Aneurysms Through MPO Targeting: An Imaging-Guided Strategy

The following is a summary of the “Targeting myeloperoxidase to stabilize unruptured aneurysm: an imaging-guided approach,” published in the March 2024 issue of Cardiology by Shi et al.

Inflammation is a pivotal factor in aneurysms’ pathogenesis and potential rupture. Therefore, the ability to noninvasively and dynamically monitor the inflammatory process within aneurysms holds paramount importance.

This study aimed to assess the utility of myeloperoxidase (MPO) as both an imaging biomarker and a therapeutic target for aneurysm-related inflammation, employing an elastase-induced rabbit model treated with or without 4-aminobenzoic acid hydrazide (ABAH), an irreversible inhibitor of MPO. Employing myeloperoxidase-sensitive magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) facilitated by Mn-TyrEDTA, a contrast agent sensitive to peroxidase activity, revealed diminished contrast enhancement in aneurysm walls following ABAH treatment, indicative of reduced MPO activity and mitigated inflammation. Histological analysis further supported these findings, demonstrating decreased immune cell infiltration, reduced matrix metalloproteinases (MMP-2 and MMP-9) activity, diminished reactive oxygen species (ROS) production, and attenuation of arterial wall destruction.

Notably, the aneurysm expansion rate remained below 50% throughout the study duration in the ABAH-treated group, contrasting with the gradual increase observed in the untreated group. These results underscore the potential of MPO inhibition in curbing inflammation and impeding the expansion of experimental aneurysms. MPO-sensitive MRI offers promise as a noninvasive modality for monitoring the inflammatory status of aneurysms.

Source: bmccardiovascdisord.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12872-024-03822-1