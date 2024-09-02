Strategic Framework for Advancing MS Research and Cures

The following is a summary of “Refined Pathways to Cures Research Roadmap for Multiple sclerosis cures,” published in the August 2024 issue of Neurology by Bebo et al.

Multiple sclerosis (MS), a debilitating autoimmune disease affecting millions, still lacks a cure despite advancements in research and treatment.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the effectiveness of the Pathways to Cures Research Roadmap in guiding MS research and to identify areas for improvement.

They refined the Roadmap during a Global Summit that brought together nearly 200 academic and industry scientists, healthcare providers, policymakers, funders from 15 countries, and people with MS (PwMS).

The results showed that the refined Roadmap outlines 3 pathways targeting opportunities for scientific insights toward cures. Recommendations for accelerating research include reducing barriers to global data sharing, enhancing collaboration among research supporters, committing to sustained funding, considering implementation implications, involving PwMS, and prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the global MS movement.

Investigators concluded that the updated Roadmap offered a comprehensive approach to address the challenges of MS and accelerate progress toward developing effective treatments and cures.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/13524585241266483