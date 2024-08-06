Study Estimates Burden of Firearm Injuries for 2019 to 2020

During 2019 to 2020, there were 252,376 total firearm injuries in the United States, resulting in 84,908 deaths, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. A team of researchers combined health care data with death certificate data to estimate total firearm injuries in various racial and ethnic groups in a retrospective, cross-sectional study for 2019 to 2020. Fatal injury data were obtained from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and data on nonfatal injuries were collected from the Nationwide Emergency Department Sample. They identified 252,376 total firearm injuries, including 84,908 deaths from firearm injuries. Overall, 37.8, 37.3, 21.0, and 1.3% of all firearm injuries were unintentional, assault-related, self-harm, and law enforcement-related, respectively. The highest case-fatality ratios were seen for self-harm (90.9% overall). Unintentional injuries accounted for 56.4% of nonfatal injuries and only 1.2% of deaths. Rates of self-harm were highest among White and Native American persons (11.0 and 8.6, respectively, per 100,000 population in 2020). The highest rates of assault and unintentional injuries were seen among Black persons (70.1 and 56.1, respectively, per 100,000).

Author Rebecca Shover