Study on Diet, Lifestyle, Hyperinsulinemia & Colorectal Cancer Risk

The following is a summary of “Dietary and lifestyle indices for hyperinsulinemia and colorectal cancer risk: a case-control study,” published in the December 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Sicahni et al.

A recent surge in colorectal cancer (CRC) incidence has necessitated an exploration of dietary patterns influencing CRC risk. The researchers conducted a case-control study with 71 cases and 142 controls. They examined the association between the empirical lifestyle index for hyperinsulinemia (ELIH) and the empirical dietary index for hyperinsulinemia (EDIH) with CRC odds.

The dietary intake was assessed using a 168-item semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire. ELIH and EDIH scores were calculated, incorporating factors like body mass index and physical activity. Logistic regression models were employed to evaluate associations.

There were significant distinctions that emerged between controls and cases in ELIH score, fiber intake, aspirin use, and family CRC history. In adjusted models, the odds of CRC significantly rose in the last tertile versus the first tertile for both EDIH (OR=3.12; 95% CI: 1.30–7.48) and ELIH (OR=4.72; 95% CI: 1.15–19.39). Consequently, individuals with higher EDIH and ELIH scores exhibited markedly elevated CRC odds.

The study showed the impactful relationship between insulinemic potential in lifestyle and diet and CRC risk, emphasizing the need for targeted interventions to mitigate the growing CRC burden.

Source: bmcgastroenterol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12876-023-03073-y